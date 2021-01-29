Impatience got the best of Morgan Wallen, so he dropped two bonus tracks off his wildly popular new album, Dangerous: The Double Album on Friday (Jan. 29).

Wallen shared "Bandaid on a Bullet Hole" and "This Side of a Dust Cloud," which were previously offered only as Target exclusive tracks — adding to his collection of 30 songs on the original album.

"This Side of a Dust Cloud" finds the singer flexing his East Tennessee twang as he relays what it feels like to be on the other side of heartbreak. While he's typically the one to do the leaving, Wallen is getting a taste of his own medicine that he admits is more bitter than sweet, and he's left with a broken heart as his love leaves him in the dust.

"It’s usually me doing the leaving / Me doing the running / What goes around, comes around / Came around and here I am now / On this side of a dust cloud," he sings over a mellow, roll-your-windows-down melody.

“Ran outta patience,” Wallen said in prefacing the release in an Instagram post late Thursday night (Jan. 28). The new tracks arrive at the end of Wallen's second consecutive week atop the all-genre Billboard 200. He's the first country act to spend two consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the chart since Chris Stapleton's Traveller in 2015, as well as the first to have his country album to sit in the top spot during the first two weeks of its release since Luke Bryan's Kill the Lights that same year.

Wallen's sophomore effort also shattered streaming records, earning the highest streaming week ever for a country album with more than 240 million on-demand streams during its debut week.