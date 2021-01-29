Morgan Wallen is failing miserably at getting over an ex in his new song "Bandaid on a Bullet Hole." It's one of two tunes the country star dropped early Friday morning (Jan. 29).

"Ran outta patience. 2 more new ones at 11 CST," Wallen tweeted late Thursday night (Jan. 28), hinting that even more new music was on the way just three weeks after the release of his sophomore album, Dangerous. In fact, the two tracks Wallen shared -- the other being "This Side of a Dust Cloud" -- are the Target-exclusive songs from his record.

Wallen penned "Bandaid on a Bullet Hole" with Jacob Durrett and Ashley Gorley. The mournful, piano-driven song finds the singer professing that he's tried plenty of things to forget about his former flame -- but it's all "like tryin' to put a Band-aid on a bullet hole": completely and utterly futile.

Wallen's Dangerous follows his debut disc, 2018's If I Know Me. It's now spent two weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200, kicking off what's positioned to be a big year for the reigning CMA New Artist of the Year, following his Saturday Night Live debut in December (two months later than scheduled after the singer broke the show's COVID-19 protocols by partying with University of Alabama students).

Between that incident and the CMAs, Wallen opted to take some time for himself, after, in late May, getting arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct due to an incident at Kid Rock's bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville. Wallen was released on bond shortly after his arrest, later poking fun at his mugshot on social media and apologizing for what happened at the end of a night full of memories he admitted were "pretty fuzzy." In July, a judge declined to prosecute Wallen on the charges.

Over the summer, Wallen welcomed his first child, a son named Indigo Wilder, with his ex-fiancee.