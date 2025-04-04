Morgan Wallen Says He’s ‘Tired of It,’ Hints at Major Change Coming

Morgan Wallen was the latest guest on This Past Weekend With Theo Vaughn, where he admitted that he was tired of hearing trap beats in his own music and wants to move away from that sound completely.

Wallen noted that he can't keep putting similar-sounding music out time and time again, or the fans will be like, "What's he doing, he on mushrooms or something?"

"Last album, I had plenty of trap beats and stuff like that. This time, I was like, 'Hey man, maybe let's tone that down a little bit,'" Wallen admitted.

"If I'm tired of it, they're probably tired of it," he added. "You can still get that swagger, you can accomplish certain things, without that same thing."

As we anticipate the arrival of Wallen's next album, I'm The Problem, on May 16, he hinted at what we can expect out of the 37-song project.

"A lot of the things that were successful in the past were like whiskey drinking, all that stuff, and I've almost explored every angle of that that's possible."

Wallen, who said he hasn't stepped foot in a bar since his infamous chair-throwing incident at Eric Church's Chief's Bar in Nashville, admitted that he wanted to find a different way to express himself through his music.

Ways without necessarily talking about being wasted all the time.

The "More Than My Hometown" singer continued, "A lot of my guys that I write with, at least for me when I was writing ... that core group of guys, we had a good sense of what we were shooting for. I had to work harder. Just finding new angles and thinking up new ideas."

Wallen rarely does any interviews, so it was cool to see him got pretty candid in this one, as he and Vaughn are friends and he felt most comfortable with him.

The main takeaway is that Wallen knows when something has run its course, and he thinks it's time to move on and innovate more.

"I can tell when something's getting tired, ya know?" he said.

