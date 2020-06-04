Morgan Wallen’s Twitter Account Has Been Deactivated

Morgan Wallen appears to have left Twitter. The "Chasin' You" hitmaker's account at @MorganWallen no longer exists, but he remains on Instagram and Facebook.

No explanation has been given, and Taste of Country's request for comment from Wallen's team has gone unanswered.

If Wallen gave his followers on Twitter advanced warning, that too has been deleted. This change comes after his Memorial Day Weekend arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being kicked out of Kid Rock's bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville.

Wallen apologized after being arrested on May 23 and later explained himself through a tweet and in an interview with syndicated radio host Bobby Bones.

"Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air," Wallen wrote. "I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

"Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class," he added the next day. "Love y’all."

Talking to the Bobby Bones Show, Wallen admitted the night was fuzzy. "I am pretty sure I broke a shot glass," he said. "I had met some fans and they bought me a shot and we like slammed it on the table and mine broke."

Wallen has remained active on social media, especially Instagram since the incident. On Wednesday he shared a new song called "Wasted on You" and asked fans if he should add it to his second studio album or trash it. His fans mostly voted for keeping it.