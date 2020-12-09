These Were the Most-Played Country Songs of 2020

Can you guess the most-played country songs of 2020?

After all, it sure has been a bang-up year for country music, despite the lack of live concerts since because of the coronavirus pandemic. But country fans still logged plenty of listening time, and ten tunes have emerged as the most-played country songs of the year.

That's how Billboard laid it out in its year-end chart round-up for country radio. Taking into account the many hootin' and hollerin' hits that racked up significant spins throughout 2020, the airplay arbiter and music mag came up with the selections that logged the most time on our radio dials this year. Those include 2020's country smashes such as Sam Hunt's "Kinfolks" and Blake Shelton's romantic "Nobody But You" with his fiancée, Gwen Stefani. But there might be some songs that'll surprise you.

So what do ya say? Take a look below at the country songs that hit more people's ears than any others this year. Did you listen to them all throughout the course of 2020? What are your faves?