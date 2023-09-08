Naomi Judd's luxurious rural estate in Nashville is now up for rent, and pictures show a property that's worth every penny of its hefty price tag.

Judd's 4-bedroom, 6-bathroom, 7,774-square-foot home in a rural community outside of Nashville went up for rent in early September, nearly a year-and-a-half after she died by suicide in the upstairs bedroom.

The house has been completely refurbished, and it's a home fit for a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame. The luxurious property is fenced and gated, offering absolute privacy in a very quiet and tranquil rural setting. The house opens into a grand, two-story foyer that leads to a sweeping staircase, and the master bedroom and bathroom are immaculate.

The estate also features ornate, intricately carved ceilings throughout, fireplaces and an oversized entertaining space with elaborate lights and a separate bar. The front of the house offers an elegant porch, while an enormous, fully screened porch dominates the back of the property.

The house sits on just under 20 rolling Tennessee acres, offering stunning views in all directions. The listing from Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty is asking $15,000 per month for the country estate.

Judd's husband, Larry Strickland, recently revealed that he sold the house after his wife's death and moved to Florida, where he now lives on the beach. Judd's two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley Judd, also lived in the area on property contiguous to the singer, and Ashley Judd has also moved from her home in the area, which is also currently listed for rent.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Naomi Judd's luxurious rural estate, and keep scrolling to see inside Ashley Judd's charming, historical home:

