The words sprawled across the album cover of Ned LeDoux's newest project are more than just the album title. Safe Haven is both a dedication to his late daughter, Haven, and a place he ran to after she died.

"I believe that everybody in this world has a place where they need to go when things get a little too heavy," LeDoux, son of the late singer Chris LeDoux, tells People. "And for me, music has always been that."

Music, and specifically this album, is exactly where he turned after his 2-year-old died from a "tragic choking accident" in 2019. Strumming on his guitar became a place of comfort, and unexpectedly, it was the place he believes Haven met him in his moments of grief.

"It was probably a week or two after she passed," LeDoux recounts. "One day, I got my guitar, because I was just wanting to play again. And all of a sudden, this melody came out and it was almost as if Haven was speaking to me as I was playing the guitar part."

The result was a somber, but hopeful instrumental track called "Haven's Lullaby." Clocking in at just 90 seconds, the song is a reflective pause on an album named in her honor.

"I had a list of 10 or 15 different ideas for album titles, but also on my wall, I’ve got a picture of me and my daughter and we're sitting out on the front porch, and the words ‘Safe Haven’ just came to me," the country singer explains.

"So, the album is in dedication and memory for my daughter."

How Did Ned LeDoux's Daughter Die?

LeDoux shared a statement on social media in 2019 that his toddler daughter had died after a choking accident that occurred at the family's home.

"It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friend and fans that their two-year-old daughter Haven has passed away on October 20 due to a tragic chocking accident in the home, " the post read. "The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time."

The statement also noted that paramedics were called to their house in northeast Kansas, but they were unable to resuscitate Haven.