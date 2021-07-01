POLL: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in July 2021?

July not only brings the heat outside, it also brings the heat to your speakers. They say new country sounds best in the summertime, and I have to agree with that.

Summer is also a great time for new country albums.

Riley Green's Behind the Bar comes out on July 2. This will be the second full album for Green. His first album brought us hits including "There Was This Girl" and "I Wish Grandpas Never Died," so I'm pumped to see what this new album brings us.

LancoHonky-Tonk Hippies EP also comes out July 2. They have released one full album and one EP so far. This will be their second EP. These guys are great and really talented. I have heard them sing a capella and man, can they harmonize.

Parker McCollumGold Chain Cowboy comes out on July 30. This is his full-length major-label debut album. It has some songs you might already know and love on it. One being "Pretty Heart," which was a huge smash at country radio. Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley, Randy Rogers and Rhett Akins all helped write songs for this project, and Parker is a co-writer on all ten of the tracks.

A full list of country album releases for July of 2020 includes:

July 2: Lanco, Honky-Tonk Hippies EP
July 2: Riley Green, Behind the Bar
July 9: Amy GrantHeart in Motion 30th Anniversary Edition
July 9: Hannah DasherThe Half Record EP
July 16: Charlie DanielsDuets
July 16: Chase BryantUpbringing
July 16: Charlie Worsham, Sugarcane EP
July 30: Clay Walker, Texas to Tennessee
July 30: Parker McCollum, Gold Chain Cowboy

