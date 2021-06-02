Poll: What Country Album Are You Most Excited for in June 2021?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Time has sure flown by in 2021, hasn't it? It's so cool to not only see all the new country albums coming out this month, but pretty much every single country artist will be back on the road touring this year. We have come so far since March 2020 when time seemed to freeze.

There are a bunch of new albums being released this month that I am really excited for:

June 4: Brett Young, Weekends Look a Little Different These Days is dropping and I couldn't be more excited. I am a huge fan of Brett's songs and him as a human. Every time I have sat down to talk to him he has always been so cool and we have daughters around the same age, so we bond over that, too. I am totally excited to hear all the tracks off this album, as I too can relate to how weekends look different nowadays.

June 4: Walker Hayes' Country Stuff EP comes out. Walker is such a talented dude and he brings a different perspective with his songs, so I can't wait to hear the whole album when it drops.

June 4: Andrew Jannakos, Gone Too Soon EP is being released. He is a brand new artist on the scene and this is his first album release. He was on Season 16 of The Voice. We have had a chance to interview him a couple of times and he is a really humble dude with a lot of talent!

The rest of the country albums that are dropping in June 2021 are below:

June 4: Joy Oladokun, In Defense of My Own Happiness

June 11: Kylie Morgan, Love, Kylie EP

June 11: Oak Ridge Boys, Front Porch Singin'

June 11: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, A Few Stars Apart

June 16: Smithfield, New Town EP

June 18: Rory Feek, Gentle Man

June 18: Amythyst Kiah, Wary + Strange

June 25: Gary Allan, Ruthless

June 25: Meghan Patrick's Heart on My Glass

June 25: Home Free's Land of the Free

Let us know which country album you are most excited for in June 2021 below.