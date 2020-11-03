Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks and Lee Brice are just a few of the country superstars that are releasing new albums for us in November 2020.

Chris Stapleton is giving us Starting Over and I can't wait to hear it. We already have the song "Starting Over" on the radio, and if the album sounds anything like that song, I think people will appreciate how much time and effort Chris put into the work.

Garth Brooks, the man, the myth, the legend is bringing us Fun this month. In talking to Garth a couple days ago, he seems really excited for everyone to hear it. They already gave us the cover of the song "Shallow" with Garth and Tricia and it sounds amazing! This is going to be a great album that we can all look forward, to as well.

My man Lee Brice is bringing us Hey World this month as well. We spoke to Lee about the album on Taste of Country Nights, and he told us this was the first time he really had to record a whole album remotely. Like he would track the vocals and then the drummer would do their part and send to him to master into the songs. He said he is so excited for the world to hear his new album. I think we are too, as "One of Them Girls" already went No. 1 on the charts!

Nov. 6: Home Free, Warmest Winter

Nov. 13: Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Nov. 13: Josh Abbott Band, The Highway Kind

Nov. 20: Garth Brooks, Fun

Nov. 20: Koe Wetzel, Sellout

Nov. 20: Lee Brice, Hey World

Nov. 20: Ward Davis, Black Cats and Crows

Nov. 27: Granger Smith, Country Things Vol. 2