There are some key album drops happening in country music in September 2020. We have the first ever Carrie Underwood Christmas album, which features a collaboration with her son, Isaiah.

Keith Urban is also releasing his The Speed of Now Part 1 album. There's a new project coming from Hardy, as well as one from Lauren Alaina. In a time when we have almost zero live and in-person music due to the COVID-19 pandemic in America, having these amazing new country albums coming our way sure does help.

Having an early Christmas present from Carrie Underwood, in the form of her Christmas album, makes this guy one happy camper! I love Christmas music and I love Carrie Underwood, so a hybrid of the two is what I'm most excited for in September 2020. How about you?

New Country Albums for September 2020:

Sept. 4: Hardy, A Rock

Sept. 4: Lauren Alaina, Getting Over Him

Sept. 4: Tyler Rich, Two Thousand Miles

Sept. 11: Mickey Guyton, Bridges

Sept. 11: Riley Green, If It Wasn't for Trucks EP

Sept. 18: Keith Urban, The Speed of Now Part 1

Sept. 25: Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Sept. 25: Filmore, State I'm In

Sept. 25: Terri Clark, It's Christmas ... Cheers!

Sept. 25: Granger Smith, Country Things, Vol. 1

