This was a very good week for traditional country music fans, as most of the 20 new songs and albums released or announced feature plenty of guitar and fiddle.

Cody Johnson, Garth Brooks and Brett Kissel are keeping it country with announcements and releases Oct. 28 to Nov. 3. There are also two surprising covers of classic country songs, starting with a John Denver reimagining that may blow your mind.

Contemporary sounds from Tyler Hubbard, Conner Smith and Jason Aldean make this overall list of new country songs and albums a bit more progressive. As always, this list will be updated as more new music is released and discovered on Friday (Nov. 3).

Related: The Top 40 Country Songs of 2023

Blanco Brown, "Take Me Home, Country Roads"

Brett Kissel, West Album (Nov. 3)

attachment-West Album Brett Kissel loading...

Brandon Davis, "21 Guns"

Cody Johnson Leather (Nov. 3)

Warner Music Nashville Warner Music Nashville loading...

Conner Smith, Smoky Mountains (Jan. 26, 2024)

Valory Music Group Valory Music Group loading...

Elvis Presley, Kane Brown, "Blue Christmas"

attachment-Rodeo Man Big Machine Records loading...

attachment-Time Traveler Garth Brooks loading...

Broken Bow Records Broken Bow Records loading...

Jessie James Decker, Decker the Halls EP (Nov. 3)

Atlantic/Warner Music Nashville Atlantic/Warner Music Nashville loading...

Jimmy Buffett, Equal Strain on All Parts (Nov. 3)

Sun Records Sun Records loading...

Kameron Marlowe, "Tennessee Don't Mind"

Karley Scott Collins, "Heavy Metal"

Kassi Ashton, "Genie in a Bottle"

Kelsey Hart, "Life With You"

Kurt Stevens, "Cost of Freedom"

Russell Dickerson, The Afterparty Deluxe (Nov. 3)

Triple Tigers Triple Tigers loading...

Sheryl Crow, Evolution (March 29, 2024)

Valory Music Co. Valory Music Co. loading...

Toby Keith, 100% Songwriter (Nov. 3)

Toby Keith Mercury Nashville loading...

Travis Denning, "Going Places"

Tyler Hubbard, "A Lot With a Little"