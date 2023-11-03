21 New Country Songs + Albums Announced and Released This Week (Oct. 8 – Nov. 3)
This was a very good week for traditional country music fans, as most of the 20 new songs and albums released or announced feature plenty of guitar and fiddle.
Cody Johnson, Garth Brooks and Brett Kissel are keeping it country with announcements and releases Oct. 28 to Nov. 3. There are also two surprising covers of classic country songs, starting with a John Denver reimagining that may blow your mind.
Contemporary sounds from Tyler Hubbard, Conner Smith and Jason Aldean make this overall list of new country songs and albums a bit more progressive. As always, this list will be updated as more new music is released and discovered on Friday (Nov. 3).
Blanco Brown, "Take Me Home, Country Roads"
Brett Kissel, West Album (Nov. 3)
Brandon Davis, "21 Guns"
Cody Johnson Leather (Nov. 3)
Conner Smith, Smoky Mountains (Jan. 26, 2024)
Elvis Presley, Kane Brown, "Blue Christmas"
Garth Brooks, Ronnie Dunn, "Rodeo Man" (Nov. 6)
Garth Brooks, Time Traveler (Nov. 7)
Jason Aldean, Highway Desperado (Nov. 3)
Jessie James Decker, Decker the Halls EP (Nov. 3)
Jimmy Buffett, Equal Strain on All Parts (Nov. 3)
Kameron Marlowe, "Tennessee Don't Mind"
Karley Scott Collins, "Heavy Metal"
Kassi Ashton, "Genie in a Bottle"
Kelsey Hart, "Life With You"
Kurt Stevens, "Cost of Freedom"
Russell Dickerson, The Afterparty Deluxe (Nov. 3)
Sheryl Crow, Evolution (March 29, 2024)
Toby Keith, 100% Songwriter (Nov. 3)
Travis Denning, "Going Places"
Tyler Hubbard, "A Lot With a Little"
