New Zealand Man Stops at Nothing to Get His Wife to Luke Combs’ Show

Luke Combs recently played back-to-back nights in Auckland, New Zealand, and there were at least two excited fans in the audience who had to go the extra mile to get to his show.

Those were New Zealand social media star Louis Davis and his wife Ashleigh, who found a way to get to the concert despite the fact that they'd welcomed a new baby just days earlier.

On Instagram, Davis explained that they bought tickets even though the show was only a couple weeks after Ashleigh's due date, because Combs is her favorite singer. After her due date came and went, he even shared video of Ashleigh dancing and walking down a road on Jan. 8, joking, "When you need baby to come out before the Luke Combs concert."

But the baby -- the couple's third daughter -- didn't wind up making her arrival until Jan. 12, just five days before Combs' show.

Just when they thought they were going to have to give up their tickets, the venue -- Eden Park stadium -- stepped in to make sure Davis and Ashleigh could still see Combs' performance.

They brought the couple backstage to a private suite, allowing them to bring their newborn baby and enjoy the concert from a quiet, private area. Davis shared the experience on social media, thanking the "angels" at the venue for making it possible and reflecting on how important it was to him to help his wife see the show.

"When someone carries a baby they sacrifice so much," he explained.

"We're only one week postpartum but I wanna make sure my wife gets back to the things that bring her joy," he continues, "the routines that give her balance and everything she needs to rejuvenate her soul from doing the hardest ever thing, having a baby."

That sentiment is probably one Combs would agree with. The singer is a dad himself: He and his wife Nicole are parents to two young boys, and he's so immersed in fatherhood that he put out an album of family-themed songs called Fathers & Sons in 2024.

During his most recent trip to New Zealand, Combs delivered a robust set list packed full of hits, and even did a "Shoey" onstage with the national rugby union team the All Blacks.