Luke Combs + Wife Nicole Share a Rare Peek Into Their Life With Kids

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole typically keep their family life pretty private, and they never show the faces of their two young sons, two-year-old Tex and 15-month-old Beau.

In a new social media post, Nicole shared some snapshots of their vacation together as a family of four, and though the boys' faces might not be showing, their personalities certainly are.

One beach photo shows all four of them in one picture — no small feat, as any parent with young kids knows. In the snapshot, Combs has his arm wrapped around his older son, who's wearing swimming gear and a wide-brimmed sun hat.

Meanwhile Nicole wrangles little Beau, who plants a hand on her cheek and faces toward the ocean as the camera snaps.

In another sweet shot, Combs and Nicole walk to the water, Tex walking between them as he holds onto his dad's hand.

Though the Combs family typically keeps the kids out of the spotlight, the singer and his wife both frequently share updates on their lives with fans.

Most recently, they had a date night out at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Miami, Fla., and Nicole even got in on the Swiftie fun by rocking friendship bracelets along with a group of friends.

Combs and Nicole have been married since 2020. Since they became parents, the singer has dedicated himself to dad life, and his music has reflected that shift. He put out a family-themed album called Fathers & Sons earlier in 2024.