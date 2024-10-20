Normally, Luke Combs is the one on stage, playing to a sold-out crowd packed full of cheering fans.

But on Friday night (Oct. 18), he was one of those cheering fans himself: The singer and his wife Nicole attended night one of Taylor Swift's three-night stand in Miami, Fla. as part of her Eras Tour.

Nicole shared a recap social media post of the night out, posting photos of herself, Combs and a group of friends attending the show. It seems that Nicole, at least, is a pretty big Swift fan: Her outfit was pretty Reputation-coded, with a strappy black corset-style top and sequined black pants.

The group also partook in all the Swiftie fun with friendship bracelets studded with titles and references to their favorite Swift songs. One snapshot from her concert post shows a group of hands in the middle, showing off their bracelets.

It doesn't seem like Combs himself rocked a bracelet, and his outfit wasn't particularly T-Swift inspired. The singer wore typical off-day basics, with a brown t-shirt, jeans and a ball cap.

But he certainly got in on the fan fun. Several shots show the country singer enjoying the music, and the date night out with his wife.

Swift is set to wrap her time in Miami with a third Eras Tour show on Sunday night (Oct. 20.) The three-night set marks the kick-off of the final leg of the tour, which has been going on since mid-March of 2023.

Only 15 dates remain in the Eras Tour after Sunday night's show. By the time it wraps in Vancouver, Canada this December, the Eras Tour will be the longest Taylor Swift has ever done, clocking in with a whopping 152 dates across almost two years.

When it comes to touring, Combs is no slouch, either. He wrapped his Growing Up and Gettin' Old Stadium Tour earlier this year. The singer's extensive touring schedule often means time away from his wife and their two young sons: Last summer, he even missed the birth of his second baby after his wife went into labor a little early, while he was overseas performing in Australia.