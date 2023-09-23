Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, former professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles, has died.

Nashville news station WKRN reports that Kerdiles — who had been working in the Nashville area as a real estate agent since retiring from hockey — died after crashing his Indian motorcycle into the side of a BMW SUV in a residential neighborhood in Music City in the early morning hours on Saturday. He was 29 years old.

Kerdiles reportedly ran a stop sign and struck the driver's side of the vehicle. The crash was reported just after 3:30AM. He died of his injuries after responders transported him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

According to WKRN, neither Kerdiles nor the driver of the SUV showed any signs of impairment. Investigators say they do not expect any charges against the driver of the SUV.

Kerdiles signed a three-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks in April of 2014, initially playing for their AHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals, before making his NHL debut in 2017. The Ducks traded him to the Winnipeg Jets in 2018, and he ended his professional hockey career in 2019.

Kerdiles began dating Savannah Chrisley — whose family shot to reality TV fame in the show Chrisley Knows Best — in 2017, and they got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018 before breaking up in September of 2020.

The Anaheim Ducks turned to social media to pay tribute to their former teammate on Saturday, writing, "We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning. An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."