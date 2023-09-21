Nickelback Live the Rock and Roll Dream in Retro ‘High Time’ Video [Watch]
Rock stalwarts Nickelback bring the road-ready lyrics of their song, “High Time,” to life in the song’s new music video, also adding in some performance clips that contrast the grunge of the road against the glitz and glamor of the stage.
This clip is an homage to the rock star lifestyle — both the stage and the long, dusty roads that get you there. Some scenes show the group rolling through desert highways and into cities in a ‘70s-inspired yellow van, complete with a red stripe down the side and fuzzy dice hanging from the rearview mirror. All gassed up and instruments in hand, the gang kick up dust and make it to their next venue before hopping onstage to perform.
There’s nothing glamorous about packing your whole band into a van, but once onstage, the guys live out their rock star fantasies, performing under bright lights to a packed audience of screaming fans.
Through it all, the band mates find themselves surrounded by hazes of dust and smoke — a hat tip to the song’s many allusions to smoking weed.
Nickelback’s road-inspired new music video is based on reality: The group are currently on their Get Rollin’ Tour, a trek featuring rock-friendly country star Brantley Gilbert as their opening act. The tour made a stop at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena in August, where their star-packed set proved the band’s appeal to a country audience. Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll and Bailey Zimmerman were just a few of the country star pals who turned out to make the show even more special.
The "High Time" video was directed by Timothy Hiehle, who also filmed the clip alongside Austin Friedline, Peter Hoang, Ryan Mclemore and Tanner Gallagher. The band also extended special thanks to assistant Alan Lopez for work on the video.
Released last November, “High Time” is a tribute to life on the road — and the, ahem, recreational pastimes the travelers enjoy in their downtime. The song is on the track list of Nickelback’s latest album, Get Rollin’.