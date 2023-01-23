Brantley Gilbert is once again hopping on a non-country tour. This year, he will be opening for Nickelback on their Get Rollin' Tour.

"How do you make the most unexpected and bad@$$ tour of all time ... @nickelback and your boy join forces for the summer ... That’s how," the country star writes on social media.

"I’m so stoked to announce we’ll be seeing y’all on the #getrollintour criss-crossing the country all summer long."

Nickelback will use the tour to promote their tenth studio album of the same name. The 38-date North American tour will kick off on June 12 in Quebec City, QC, and wrap on Aug. 30 in Belmont Park, N.Y. Gilbert will accompany the band on all non-festival dates. They've also tapped country up-and-comer Josh Ross to open.

It's not the first time Gilbert has been on an out-of-genre trek: Last year, he his the road with Five Finger Death Punch on a joint tour.

The "Bottoms Up" singer says he's working on another new album after releasing a project this past fall. So Help Me God arrived on Nov. 10, with several collaborations with artists like Jason Aldean, Hardy, Toby Keith and Jelly Roll.

Gilbert's current single, "Heaven by Then" is a joint effort with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.

Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour Dates With Brantley Gilbert:

June 12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

June 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 17 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^

June 20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

June 22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

June 24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

June 25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

June 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

June 30 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 01 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 06 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 08 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 09 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 12 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

July 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 20 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

July 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion

July 23 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

July 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Aug. 01 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 03 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 05 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 07 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^

Aug. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater

Aug. 16 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

^ - festival dates not featuring Gilbert