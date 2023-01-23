Brantley Gilbert Joining Nickelback on the Get Rollin’ Tour — See Dates
Brantley Gilbert is once again hopping on a non-country tour. This year, he will be opening for Nickelback on their Get Rollin' Tour.
"How do you make the most unexpected and bad@$$ tour of all time ... @nickelback and your boy join forces for the summer ... That’s how," the country star writes on social media.
"I’m so stoked to announce we’ll be seeing y’all on the #getrollintour criss-crossing the country all summer long."
Nickelback will use the tour to promote their tenth studio album of the same name. The 38-date North American tour will kick off on June 12 in Quebec City, QC, and wrap on Aug. 30 in Belmont Park, N.Y. Gilbert will accompany the band on all non-festival dates. They've also tapped country up-and-comer Josh Ross to open.
It's not the first time Gilbert has been on an out-of-genre trek: Last year, he his the road with Five Finger Death Punch on a joint tour.
The "Bottoms Up" singer says he's working on another new album after releasing a project this past fall. So Help Me God arrived on Nov. 10, with several collaborations with artists like Jason Aldean, Hardy, Toby Keith and Jelly Roll.
Gilbert's current single, "Heaven by Then" is a joint effort with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill.
Nickelback's 2023 Get Rollin' Tour Dates With Brantley Gilbert:
June 12 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
June 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 17 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^
June 20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
June 22 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
June 24 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
June 25 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
June 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 30 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
July 01 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 06 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 08 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 09 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 12 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
July 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
July 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 20 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
July 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion
July 23 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
July 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 30 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Aug. 01 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 03 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 05 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 07 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^
Aug. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater
Aug. 16 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
^ - festival dates not featuring Gilbert