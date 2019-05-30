Keith Urban Is Nicole Kidman’s Biggest Supporter Through Dark ‘Big Little Lies’ Scenes

Nicole Kidman's lauded HBO series Big Little Lies will soon return for a second season, and the actress says it's her husband, country superstar Keith Urban, who's supported her through the show's more intense scenes.

In Season 1 of Big Little Lies, Kidman's character, Celeste Wright, fights back against — and eventually kills — her abusive husband. Kidman has been vocal about how Urban's love and support buoyed her as she filmed that season's tough scenes, and she tells ET that it's been the same in Season 2.

"I have the most extraordinary partner in life. I will always say that about him," Kidman says of Urban. "I'm one of the very fortunate women in the world to have had a wonderful father, and I have a wonderful husband, and I'm just very — I love to be able to say that, because to talk about the good men that have influenced me and affected me."

Both natives of Australia, Kidman and Urban have been married since June of 2006, after meeting the year before. Together, they have two children, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Season 2 of Big Little Lies will premiere on June 9. Meryl Streep has joined the cast, as Kidman's character's mother-in-law.

"It's darker, but I'm always reluctant because that always makes people go, 'Ooh,'" Kidman says of the show's new season. "It explores deeply the different states of being of these women and their partners and their relationships and their families and their children, and I think that's a wonderful thing to not skim. It's still entertaining. There's an enormous amount of humor."

For her work on Big Little Lies, Kidman has won a Golden Globe, a Primetime Emmy, a SAG Award and more.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Can't Stop Being Adorable