Keith Urban and his wife, actor Nicole Kidman, have never been shy about sharing how smitten they are. But in Kidman's 2020 birthday message to Urban, love has the couple walking on air — literally.

Urban turned 53 on Monday (Oct.26), and Kidman marked the occasion by sharing an unforgettable moment from their life together. In an Instagram post, she shares a snapshot of herself and her country star husband bouncing around in a zero-gravity chamber.

In the picture, Urban's giving a big smile and two thumbs up to the camera, while Kidman looks off to one side, seemingly taking it all in.

"Happy birthday my love!" Kidman writes in the caption of her post. "Love is in the air."

Instagram

Urban and Kidman make their love for each other clear every chance they get, with both members of the power couple making sure to support one another with loving social media posts. Kidman recently shared footage of herself watching Urban host the 2020 ACM Awards, even though she was all the way in Australia. And just hours before his wife posted her gravity-defying birthday message, Urban tweeted his applause for Kidman's performance in her new movie, The Undoing.

On Friday (Oct. 23), Kidman reiterated her gratitude for having such a supportive partner during a stop on NBC's Today.

"I'm married to a really good man," she tells show host Jenna Bush Hager of Urban's role as a husband and father to the couple's two daughters. "He's such a good man ... and the kids have a great father and that's a very beautiful thing to be able to say."

When Urban's not busy being a devoted family man, he's sharing new music: The singer dropped his newest album, The Speed of Now Part 1, in September.