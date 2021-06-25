Nicole Kidman isn't here for those "I married my best friend" kind of moments on her wedding anniversary to Keith Urban. The actor's risqué picture of the two on Instagram is some high-class heat.

Her followers only get a glimpse of the couple, now married 15 years as of Friday (June 25). The picture is stylized to create a tearaway effect, so we only see one side of Urban's face and the right side of Kidman's chin. She's fully blinged out with her head tilted back, lips parted in ecstasy as her husband runs his tongue along her neck. It's all very rockstar.

Urban — whose song "One Too Many" with Pink is nearing Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart — and Kidman married on June 25, 2006 in Australia. They've gone on to have two daughters together, Sunday Rose (born in 2008) and Faith Margaret (born in 2010).

As of Friday morning, Urban hasn't posted a message back to his bride. The couple are known for being a little frisky in the public eye, often nuzzling one another on red carpets or during awards shows. They also rarely go more than a few days without seeing one another in person — something that's a challenge given the transient nature of their careers.

After a lengthy break from the road, Urban has plans to return to the stage in August in Ohio. Then he'll play several more festival shows before finishing his Las Vegas residency. In December, he'll begin a tour in Australia.