Nicole Kidman is teaming with several ex-Yellowstone castmembers and the show's creator for a drama based on a real-life CIA program. The actor and wife to country singer Keith Urban will star in Lioness on Paramount+.

Variety shared the news, noting that Kidman was previously announced as an executive producer for Lioness. There's been no official release date or trailer for this new Taylor Sheridan drama. In addition to Yellowstone and its two prequels (1883 and 1923), Sheridan has created the Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King for P+, plus several more shows in production.

Fans of Yellowstone will recognize other actors involved with Lioness. Dave Annable (Lee Dutton), James Jordan (Livestock Agent Hendon, plus Cookie on 1883) and LaMonica Garrett (Thomas on 1883) are part of a show that stars Zoe Saldaña (Avatar) and Laysla De Oliveira (Locke & Key).

Kidman's character is Kaitlyn Meade, a CIA Senior Supervisor who is a mentor to one of the other characters on Lioness. Per Paramount+, Lioness is based on a real-life CIA program and it follows Oliveira's Cruz Manuelos, a rough but passionate Marine recruited to help bring down terrorists.

Her involvement marks the second time a country music superstar's wife as been cast in a leading role by Sheridan. Faith Hill starred alongside Tim McGraw as the leads for 1883, which ran on P+ in 2021. Singers Lainey Wilson and Ryan Bingham have also been cast on Yellowstone, and several other musicians have appeared as themselves.