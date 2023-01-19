Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone

Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends."

Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.

When asked what the country superstar does better than anyone else in the business, the band had an immediate answer.

"He picks good openers," they joke to host Evan Paul.

"Gosh, man, it's a long list," the band's Matthew Ramsey continues. "He's a master. I think he just sets the tone for his fans, for his bands, for his opening acts, for all of his crew. He knows how to just live and breathe everything he stands for from top to bottom. So, you can really learn a lot from being on tour with him."

Old Dominion first joined Chesney on the road for his 2014 Big Revival Tour. They've since opened for him on 2016's Spread the Love Tour, 2018's Trip Around the Sun Tour and 2022's Here and Now Tour. They were also set to be featured on his 2020 Chillaxification Tour before it was postponed by COVID-19.

The band has also embarked on their share of headlining tours, and they will kick off their 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour, which was inspired by Chesney, on Jan. 19. They are taking along Kassi Ashton, Frank Ray, Greylan James, Steven Lee Olsen and Shawn Austin as openers, but the group says there's always a chance their buddy Chesney will show up unexpectedly.

"You never know with that guy," says Ramsey. "When he shows up to our shows, we don't know, literally, until we're onstage and somebody gets in our ear and says, 'Hey, Kenny is here.' So, you never know."

The No Bad Vibes Tour will visit cities in the U.S. and Canada through June 30.

Old Dominion are also busy releasing new music: They shared their new single, "Memory Lane," on Jan. 5, and they released an additional three songs — "Ain't Got a Worry," "Freedom Like You" and "Easier Said With Rum" — on Jan. 9.