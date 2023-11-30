Just a few months after taking the internet by storm with his impassioned song "Rich Men North of Richmond," Oliver Anthony is set to make his Grand Ole Opry debut.

The singer took to social media to share the news with his followers.

"You know what this means ..." he writes next to a photo of himself standing in front of the Opry's artist entrance with his guitar player, Joey Davis.

According to his post, Anthony is expected to perform on Saturday, Dec. 16.

"See you so soon!" the Opry writes in the comments.

Stepping into the iconic circle is the highlight of any country artist's career. Anthony will share the stage that night with Opry members Lauren Alaina and Jamey Johnson, plus a few other singers.

It's just one of several big moments of the year for Anthony. While he's been making music for awhile, he remained relatively unknown before sharing "Rich Men North of Richmond" on social media in August. The song went viral, which started a chain reaction of milestones for him.

Since then, Anthony became the first artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 without charting previously, and he also made his debut on the Billboard Artist 100 at No. 3 behind Taylor Swift and Travis Scott.

He's also announced plans for his debut album and an upcoming tour in 2024: Anthony will release his first official album in January and he's recording the entire thing outdoors. He will also launch his Out of the Woods Tour in February, with dates running through next September.