Oliver Anthony Spills Details on His Debut Album

Oliver Anthony will play very few live shows over the next two months, but that doesn't mean he's not working. The "Rich Men North of Richmond" singer just shared the first details of his debut album.

Earlier this week, Anthony scored two Billboard Music Awards nominations in the Top Selling Song and Top Song Sales Artist category.

His wife Tiffany welcomed a baby boy on Oct. 18.

Anthony's song "Rich Men North of Richmond" went viral in August and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On Instagram, Anthony shared a photo of some trees and told fans he'd been spending time in the woods writing lately.

"Will be recording my first official album in January," he shares. "Going to be recording outdoors, much like the RadioWV session videos ... but with a few other instruments added."

A key difference between those sessions and sessions in January will be the weather, but that isn't tempering fan enthusiasm for the project.

"Your album will be the first one I purchase in over 20 years," says one.

"I'm a big fan of the WV sessions so I'm really looking forward to this album. Thanks for staying true to yourself," adds another.

attachment-Oliver Anthony Bible Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

RadioWV refers to the YouTube channel Anthony housed his initial video on. They've published several outdoor videos since.

Related: 16 Oliver Anthony Songs That Prove "Rich Men ..." Is No Fluke

The Farmville, Va., resident had shared more than a dozen songs on different platforms prior to releasing "Rich Men North of Richmond." Since then, he's re-released several in an attempt to offer more professional recordings.

Despite his success, he's played relatively few concerts and spurned outside attempts to truly monetize his success.