Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen Among Top Nominees at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift is the leading finalist at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, with mentions in 20 categories, including the coveted, all-genre Top Artist Award. Swift holds the record for most decorated female artist at the BBMAs, with 29 wins in total to her name.
But several country stars are hot on her tail: Multiple stars from the genre are among the most-mentioned finalists. Morgan Wallen — the leading male artist headed into the show — is joining Swift in the Top Artist category, and he's up for 16 awards with 17 entries in total.
Zach Bryan is a stand-out finalist, too. It's his first year in the mix for a BBMA Award, and he's already a top finalist, in the running for 13 awards with 14 entries. He scored mention in multiple categories for his breakout hit "Something in the Orange," and he's also up for a number of artist-based categories.
Country also populates a number of all-genre categories: Luke Combs is a Top Artist contender alongside Wallen, and three out of five New Artist finalists are country: Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman and Jelly Roll. Combs and Wallen also earned mentions in the Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist categories, while Bryan makes an appearance in the Top Hot 100 Producer category.
Wallen also earned mentions in the Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Artist and Top Billboard Global 200 Artist categories, as well as the Top Songs Sales Artist category. On the latter list, he's rubbing elbows with veteran country star Jason Aldean and breakout newcomer Oliver Anthony.
The 2023 BBMAs — a revamped ceremony, featuring new categories and a new concept of awards presentations and performances — will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19. It'll be available to watch across BBMAs and Billboard streaming channels, plus on BBMAS.watch.
2023 Billboard Music Awards Nominees:
Top Artist:
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist:
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Zach Bryan
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter (New Category):
Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer (New Category):
Jack Antonoff
Joey Moi
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Drake
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Songs Sales Artist:
Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:
Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Country Artist:
Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Country Male Artist:
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Top Country Female Artist:
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo / Group:
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist:
George Strait
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist:
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Zach Bryan
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
SZA, SOS
Taylor Swift, Midnights
Top Country Album:
Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’ Version)
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Rock Album:
Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow
Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel
Noah Kahan, Stick Season
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Hot 100 Song:
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Streaming Song:
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Selling Song:
Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”
Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”
Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”
Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”
Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Country Song:
Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”
Luke Combs, “Fast Car”
Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”
Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Rock Song:
Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”
Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”
Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”
Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
