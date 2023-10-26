Taylor Swift, Morgan Wallen Among Top Nominees at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Taylor Swift is the leading finalist at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, with mentions in 20 categories, including the coveted, all-genre Top Artist Award. Swift holds the record for most decorated female artist at the BBMAs, with 29 wins in total to her name.

But several country stars are hot on her tail: Multiple stars from the genre are among the most-mentioned finalists. Morgan Wallen — the leading male artist headed into the show — is joining Swift in the Top Artist category, and he's up for 16 awards with 17 entries in total.

Zach Bryan is a stand-out finalist, too. It's his first year in the mix for a BBMA Award, and he's already a top finalist, in the running for 13 awards with 14 entries. He scored mention in multiple categories for his breakout hit "Something in the Orange," and he's also up for a number of artist-based categories.

Country also populates a number of all-genre categories: Luke Combs is a Top Artist contender alongside Wallen, and three out of five New Artist finalists are country: Bryan, Bailey Zimmerman and Jelly Roll. Combs and Wallen also earned mentions in the Top Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Artist categories, while Bryan makes an appearance in the Top Hot 100 Producer category.

Wallen also earned mentions in the Top Streaming Songs Artist, Top Radio Artist and Top Billboard Global 200 Artist categories, as well as the Top Songs Sales Artist category. On the latter list, he's rubbing elbows with veteran country star Jason Aldean and breakout newcomer Oliver Anthony.

The 2023 BBMAs — a revamped ceremony, featuring new categories and a new concept of awards presentations and performances — will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19. It'll be available to watch across BBMAs and Billboard streaming channels, plus on BBMAS.watch.

2023 Billboard Music Awards Nominees:

Top Artist:

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist:

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter (New Category):

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer (New Category):

Jack Antonoff

Joey Moi

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Drake

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Songs Sales Artist:

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Country Artist:

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist:

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist:

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo / Group:

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist:

George Strait

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist:

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Zach Bryan

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

SZA, SOS

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top Country Album:

Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’ Version)

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album:

Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Noah Kahan, Stick Season

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak

Top Hot 100 Song:

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Top Streaming Song:

Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

SZA, “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Selling Song:

Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”

Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”

Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”

Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”

Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”

Top Country Song:

Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”

Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”

Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

Top Rock Song:

Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”

Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”

Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”

