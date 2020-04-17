On Saturday (April 18), dozens of artists from across genres will come together for a massive concert event to celebrate those at the forefront of the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and support efforts to both keep them safe and get people across the globe tested. The show is dubbed One World: Together at Home, and from the country music community, Keith Urban, Kacey Musgraves and more are set to take part.

One World: Together at Home is being curated by pop star Lady Gaga and will feature everyone from Lizzo and Charlie Puth to Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder. Country fans can watch for performances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Musgraves, Urban, Lady Antebellum, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow and Taylor Swift; Connie Britton, who played Rayna Jaymes on the beloved country music TV drama Nashville, will also be involved.

Additionally, actors including Matthew McConaughey; athletes such as Megan Rapinoe; and TV hosts Jimmy Fallon, Lilly Singh and more are part of the One World: Together at Home event. All in all, more than 100 big-time names, along with global health experts, will take part.

One World: Together at Home will run from 2PM until 10PM ET on Saturday, and fans across the world have myriad ways to watch. The event will be streamed live via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and other online platforms, and broadcast in North America on ABC, CBS, NBC, CMT, MTV, VH1 and other channels. A full rundown of where and when to watch is available at GlobalCitizen.org.

Organized by Global Citizen, "the world's largest movement of action-takers and impact-makers dedicated to ending extreme poverty by 2030," at the request of the UN and the World Health Organization, One World: Together at Home began, the Global Citizen website explains, as a series of online musical performances and Q&A sessions. The campaign and those involved encourage fans to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but also to educate themselves about the disease and learn about what's being done to help those affected.

One World: Together at Home is more of an awareness-raising event than a fundraiser; however, corporate partners' donations, the Global Citizen website reports, are going to the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund. The global organization has shipped more than 2 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies to 68 countries, and 1.5 million coronavirus tests to 120 countries.

