‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Responds to Kelsea Ballerini Dating Rumors

Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes garnered some attention after they were spotted at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between TCU and Georgia earlier this month.

A photo shared by Stokes on his official Instagram account shows him cozying up to the country star to watch the game, and a snap posted by Raising Canes’ CEO Todd Graves shows the two next to each other again, this time in a group.

The pictures led some to believe the two celebs are dating, and now the actor is responding to those rumors.

Stokes was confronted with questions about the potential romance in a recent street interview with TMZ. In the clip, the person behind the camera comments that he and Ballerini "make the cutest couple," to which he simply responds, "Thank you."

Stokes expanded slightly on the nature of the relationship, saying Ballerini is a "sweet girl."

"We're having a good time, and that's all I'll say," he adds.

When asked if the Instagram photos are an official launch of their relationship, Stokes somewhat shook his head and shrugged his shoulder. He did confirm that he can partake in any Southern outings he and the Knoxville native may go on, as he grew up in the South, as well.

Ballerini also responded to the rumors after she was seen at the game with Stokes. In a video shared to TikTok earlier this week, she shows a screenshot of a post from gossip site DeuxMoi and text messages from an unknown source calling the alleged relationship a "PR play."

"What is happening guys? What? What? No. Let's not do this, you know?" she says.

Speculation about Ballerini's love life has been swirling since her divorce from husband Morgan Evans. The two announced their divorce in August 2022 and it was finalized in November.