Blake Shelton’s talented vocalists, Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham, took the stage together for a highlight duet performance on Monday night (Dec. 6) during the Live Semi-Finals episode on Season 21 of The Voice. The soul singers joined forces on Eric Clapton’s “Change the World.”

With Winnginham taking the first verse and Moten owning the second verse, the tune showcased why the two singers still belong in the running for the grand prize. Seated on separate stools, they made sure not to let their powerhouse vocals outshine each other while sharing the choruses and blending their vocals in beautiful harmony.

Both artists are competing against each other and six other contenders for the win, but they sure showed their team spirit and support for each other during their onstage collaboration.

Up to this point, Moten and Winningham have been equal fan favorites as they have brought some of the most challenging songs to the stage during their separate journeys on the show. Moten, a seasoned singer who has performed as a backup singer on Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s Soul2Soul II Tour, has entertained viewers with songs including Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You,” as well as Aretha Franklin’s “Freeway of Love” and “Ain’t No Way,” to name a few.

Winningham, who found his place on Team Blake after competing on Team Legend, has wowed listeners with songs including Lonestar’s “Amazed” and Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.” He has also covered Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On” and Stevie Wonder's “Superstition.”

“Look at my students!” Shelton said proudly, pointing out the two singers after their performance on Monday.

Shelton, who is the coach with the most wins since the show’s inception, could win again. He is currently the coach with the most artists left in the competition. Along with Winningham and Maple, he has Lana Scott hoping to advance to the next phase of the competition. Kelly Clarkson, meanwhile, has two artists left, Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia, while John Legend is competing with Joshua Vacanti and Jershika Maple. Ariana Grande currently has Jim and Sasha Allen fighting for a spot in the Top 5.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.