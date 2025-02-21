Parker McCollum Warns George Strait That He&#8217;s Coming for Him

Parker McCollum Warns George Strait That He’s Coming for Him

Jason Kempin (2)/Getty Images /

Parker McCollum has been on one heck of a roll since he first came on the country scene with his No. 1 hit "Pretty Heart" back in 2020.

Since then, he has added three more chart-topping hits to his resume, which brings his total to four No. 1 hits in his career.

In a recent interview with CMT, the "Handle on You" singer joked that he has his sights set on George Strait's record.

Strait — known as the "King of Country Music" — has 60 No. 1 singles under his belt.

"You know, the number ones are just crazy to me," McCollum admits. "It never really was a thing. I always knew George had 60."

The relative newcomer even told himself, "'Well, you're never gonna have 60, so ...' Ya know?"

Cheekily, McCollum says he's going to catch up to Strait's run of hits pretty soon.

"I guess I never really thought about it too much, then now we have 4. I'm only 56 behind him, so I should be able to catch up pretty soon," he jokes.

It's no secret that Strait is one of McCollum's idols — they both hail from Texas, where Strait is even more of a legend. Although he was saying it in jest, if anyone has a chance of reaching a similar number of No. 1 hits, McCollum is the man for the job.

Look for McCollum, well, everywhere in 2025 — his calendar is already stacked with live shows. There's also plenty of time for him to add more hit songs to his catalog.

40 Photos of George Strait Young

George Strait is the undisputed King of Country. With a career spanning over 40 years, he has charted more than 60 No. 1 country songs and has more No. 1 hits than any other artist in a single genre.

Gallery Credit: Evan Paul

PICTURES: Look Inside George Strait's Spectacular Mansion

George Strait has sold his one-of-a-kind mansion in Texas, and it was actually a real deal. The country legend asked $6.9 million for his 7,925-square-foot home that includes three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths on a hilltop in a very exclusive area of San Antonio. The final selling price was not disclosed.

The house sits on 12.2 acres and includes a gourmet kitchen, separate his and her bathrooms and closets and 14 hand-sculpted masonry fireplaces. The main house is wired for surround sound throughout, and it also features outdoor living spaces including a patio with built-in grill, sink, icemaker and refrigerator. There's also an infinity pool/spa and a sports court, a workout room with a private bathroom and sauna, and a walk-in safe room.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Filed Under: George Strait, Parker McCollum
Categories: Country Music News

More From Taste of Country