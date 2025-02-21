Parker McCollum Warns George Strait That He’s Coming for Him

Parker McCollum has been on one heck of a roll since he first came on the country scene with his No. 1 hit "Pretty Heart" back in 2020.

Since then, he has added three more chart-topping hits to his resume, which brings his total to four No. 1 hits in his career.

In a recent interview with CMT, the "Handle on You" singer joked that he has his sights set on George Strait's record.

Strait — known as the "King of Country Music" — has 60 No. 1 singles under his belt.

"You know, the number ones are just crazy to me," McCollum admits. "It never really was a thing. I always knew George had 60."

The relative newcomer even told himself, "'Well, you're never gonna have 60, so ...' Ya know?"

Cheekily, McCollum says he's going to catch up to Strait's run of hits pretty soon.

"I guess I never really thought about it too much, then now we have 4. I'm only 56 behind him, so I should be able to catch up pretty soon," he jokes.

It's no secret that Strait is one of McCollum's idols — they both hail from Texas, where Strait is even more of a legend. Although he was saying it in jest, if anyone has a chance of reaching a similar number of No. 1 hits, McCollum is the man for the job.

Look for McCollum, well, everywhere in 2025 — his calendar is already stacked with live shows. There's also plenty of time for him to add more hit songs to his catalog.

