Parker McCollum fanboyed hard when Tim McGraw asked him to collaborate on their new song, "Paper Umbrellas."

McCollum was hanging out with Taste of Country Nights and talked about how he found out that the country legend was eyeing him for the collaboration.

"He asked me to do it quite a while ago, like a long time ago, and then like nothing came of it," McCollum says.

He tried to forget about it and move on, figuring McGraw had maybe changed his mind.

Not the case. When he finally got that call, he lost his mind.

"A few months ago, he reached back out and asked if I would sing on the song," the "Pretty Heart" singer explains, "and I was in the studio working on my own record, so I popped in the booth one day and put a few takes on it."

"It was a big honor. I've been a Tim McGraw fan my whole life, so it was really cool."

McCollum said he told McGraw, "'Hey, if you don't like it, you're not going to hurt my feelings. Don't sacrifice the song just to be nice to me."

Obviously, McGraw liked it just fine.

"Paper Umbrellas" was originally released on the star's 2023 album Standing Room Only, but was just repurposed with McCollum's vocals. Now, instead of being 'just' an album cut, it's a full-on country radio single.

What Is The Age Difference Between Parker McCollum and Tim McGraw?

McGraw is 58 years old and McCollum is only 33, making their age gap 25 years.

Tim McGraw's first song "What Room Was the Holiday In" was released in 1991 — Parker McCollum wasn't even born yet.

How Many No. 1 Songs Does Tim McGraw Have?

On the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, McGraw has notched 56 Top 10 hits and 26 No. 1 songs.

