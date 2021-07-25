Country band Parmalee have announced the release date for their newest album, For You. It's scheduled to drop July 30.

“We wanted these songs to speak directly to the fans, the listener, to you," explains lead singer Matt Thomas. "That’s why we named the album For You.”

To celebrate the news, the band released two new tracks, which fans will receive instantly when they pre-save the record. One, called “Greatest Hits,” is a grooving love song that compares the elements of a mix tape to the things the singer likes about his love interest. The tune features indie pop rocker Fitz, who provides the track with a low-key rap swag and effortlessly combines country and pop sensibilities.

“Take My Name,” meanwhile, is essentially a musical marriage proposal. The band chose the song for early release after they posted a snippet to TikTok, realizing shortly thereafter that many fans were clamoring for the full song in order to use it in their weddings. Parmalee have also released a video with images of the band jamming to the heartfelt love ballad.

Producer David Fanning — the band's longtime producer, who's been with them since their major-label debut Feels Like Carolina — produced all and wrote most of the tracks on the new project.

Thomas explains, "We re-connected in 2019 when we tapped him to produce our version of the song 'Be Alright.' We knew in the studio that day that this was our team and we were ready to get after the next chapter."

It was also Fanning who helped them shape their vision for "Just the Way," their recent chart-topping hit with Blanco Brown. That song laid the foundation for their upcoming album, the band explains in a press release.

"David also suggested we get Blanco on ‘Just The Way’ and produced that track. We all knew we were headed in the right direction and that David shared the same passion for this band so we asked him to be our manager as well."

Parmalee, For You Track Listing:

1. “For You” (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson)

2. “Just the Way” (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe)

3. “Backroad Girl” (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, Blake Bollinger, Brinley Addington)

4. “Take My Name” (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorley, David Fanning, Ben Johnson)

5. “I Do” (Tyler Hubbard, Matt Thomas, Corey Crowder, David Fanning)

6. “Miss You” (Michael Tyler, Matthew McGinn, David Fanning)

7. “Greatest Hits (feat. Fitz)” (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe, Andrew Goldstein, Michael Fitzpatrick)

8. “Better With You” (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorley, David Fanning)

9. “Forget You (feat. Avery Anna)” (Matt Thomas, Shane Minor, David Fanning, Thomas Archer)

10. “Alone Like That” (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, David Fanning, James McNair)

11. “I See You” (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson, Steven McMorran)

12. “I’ll Take The Chevy” (Matt Thomas, Josh McSwain, Barry Knox, Zachary Kale, James McNair, Josh Mirenda)

13. “For You” (Matt Thomas, Barry Knox, Josh McSwain, Scott Thomas, David Fanning)

