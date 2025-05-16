Pabst Blue Ribbon and Yancey's Fancy just dropped a game-changer for beer and cheese lovers: Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer Flavored Cheese.

Just in time for your Memorial Day charcuterie board, this cheese promises the taste you have come to know and love from PBR beer, infused with a tangy cheddar cheese.

You will be the talk of your neighborhood if you show up and cut this cheese.

While you could technically soak a block of cheddar in a bowl of PBR overnight to attempt your own beer-infused cheese, this is likely the better route.

A guy with perhaps one of the coolest jobs in the beer industry, Hunter Cox, the brand manager for Pabst, says, "Yancey’s did a killer job with the flavor profile, honing the notes of PBR to sit well with the tang of the cheddar. The combo of beer and cheese is unmatched, making this collaboration something that people need to try."

PBR Cheese PBR loading...

PBR has been making beer since 1844 — way longer than your grandpa has been alive — and Yancy's Fancy has been crafting cheese since 1926. That's 280 combined years of experience in perfecting taste.

PBR is also known for their ground-breaking promotions that garner media attention, like last year when they released America's Largest Case of Beer, which was a 180-pack of beer.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking to score some Pabst Blue Ribbon / Yancy's Beer Infused Cheese, it was officially released on May 13 and is rolling out to retailers nationwide. They promise it will be online soon, as well.

Country Music's Best Drinking Songs Check out country music's best drinking songs! Please enjoy 100 country songs about whiskey, wine and beer responsibly. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes