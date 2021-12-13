The Pistol Annies surprised all of us this year when they said they would be giving us a Christmas album. Hell of a Holiday — their first-ever holiday project — was released on Oct. 22. This song, "Snow Globe," comes from that album, and is now cleaned up with a sparkling music video.

Find the trio consisting of Miranda Lambert, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley all dressed up for a live theater performance here, with a dazzling background that almost looks like snow swirling around a snow globe that has just been shaken up. Our leading ladies are dressed in shiny, sparkly holiday dresses as they belt out their soon-to-be holiday classic.

Fans comments have been pouring in on the video with high praise, with one noting that "Snow Globe" offers a unique sound in the world of Christmas music, while praising the use of a saxophone.

"Snow Globe" is filled with "oohs" and "ahhs," with the occasional "bah bah bah bah." This gives the song a 1960s vibe that makes us want to hip-shake all around the Christmas tree. There is also a faint similarity to the Beach Boys' take on "Little Saint Nick."

Also on Hell of a Holiday, find classics like "Sleigh Ride" and "Auld Lang Syne." The project features 10 originals songs, too, including the title track, "Hell of a Holiday," and this one, "Snow Globe." Most recently, the Annies performed the latter to open CMA Country Christmas, which aired Nov. 29.

Lone Star Annie, Hippie Annie and Holler Annie aren't the only ones to drop a Christmas album this year: Find new holiday music from Josh Turner, Brett Eldredge, Brett Young, Cody Johnson and more. Carrie Underwood also released a deluxe version of My Gift, which originally debuted in 2020.