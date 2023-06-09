Hold Our Beer! Pizza Hut Is Test-Launching a Pickle Pizza

Whether you are a certified foodie, looking for a late-night snack after a night out, or just wanting to try something new, Pizza Hut has a solution for your cravings.

The Hut is jumping on the all-things-pickle bandwagon — they're testing out a brand new pickle pizza. This makes Pizza Hut the first national quick service pizza restaurant to serve pickle pizza, driving home the forward-thinking angle they take on culinary projects.

Now this isn't just a pizza with pickles slapped on the top. No — Pizza Hut is really digging to this idea. They describe their new pickle pizza as "a hand tossed crust, sauced with Buttermilk Ranch, and topped with cheese, crispy breaded chicken breast seasoned with a kick of Nashville Hot Seasoning, sliced white onions, and then loaded with spicy dill pickles and a drizzle of Buttermilk Ranch to finish it off."

For pickle lovers who also like pizza, this could be the infusion you didn't know you needed. This isn't the first time a pizza place has offered pickles on a pizza, but being that Pizza Hut is a worldwide brand that everyone recognizes, it's a game-changer.

This is only a test though, to see how it is embraced by the public, so the Pizza Hut pickle pizza is only available for a limited time. If you would like to try one, the new pickle pizza is $17.99 at the Pizza Hut located on 932 8th Avenue in New York City only, June 9 through June 11.

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 120 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!

