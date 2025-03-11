A Single Cheeto Just Sold for $87,840 Because of Its Rare Shape

You crack open a bag of Cheetos for a quick snack, and you'll likely devour most of them without ever looking at them or registering their shape.

Then you feel the urge to look at one and you see that it is oddly shaped ... actually, it looks just like the Pokemon character Charizard!

That is exactly what happened to one lucky person, and Goldin Auctions got the opportunity to list this one-of-a-kind Cheeto that fans on TikTok have dubbed Cheetozard.

The auction company put the Cheeto up for sale with the following description:

"Presented is a 3-inch long Flamin' Hot Cheeto in the shape of the Pokémon Charizard, affixed to a customized Pokémon card and encapsulated in a clear card storage box. It was initially discovered and preserved sometime between 2018-2022 by 1st & Goal Collectibles. The Cheeto surged in popularity on social media platforms in late 2024."

How many people bid on this bad boy? According to AP News, more than 60 legitimate bidders pushed the bidding up to more than $87,000 dollars — it finally sold for $87,840, to be exact.

Ironically, Charizard is a dragon-like Pokémon, and this is not a regular cheesy Cheeto, but a Flamin' Hot Cheeto.

So, what will the winner do with this Cheetozard?

At that price, you can't really eat it — maybe you just have to store it away and hope that ants, mice or rats don't get to gnawing on the plastic covering to get to the mighty Charizard Cheeto.

