Nostalgic! Pop-Tarts Ice Cream Sandwiches Spotted in Stores

Here's the treat you didn't know you needed: Pop-Tarts just released ice cream sandwiches that look exactly like Pop-Tarts, only they're stuffed with ice cream.

As a bonus, you might not have to wait to hunt them down.

Instagram foodie Markie Devo reveals that the amazing new Pop-Tarts invention were officially spotted on Walmart freezer shelves on May 2.

The offerings are aplenty for the Pop-Tarts ice cream sandwiches:

Frosted Strawberry Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Frosted Chocolate Fudge

One would assume that these are the most-popular Pop-Tarts flavors since they are the first three to be converted into the summer treat.

But there is one problem with the new Pop-Tarts ice cream sandwiches, and it's an issue that all Pop-Tarts lovers have been dealing with for decades: Why doesn't he icing on top go all the way to the edges?

Looks like Pop-Tarts are sticking to what made them famous by keeping the continuity of the actual Pop-Tarts, but adding some ice cream inside.

The party doesn't end there, Pop-Tarts has also just released pints of ice cream that are said to taste like your favorite Pop-Tarts. Those flavors include:

Frosted Strawberry Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon Frosted S’mores

Don't grab your keys just yet, because the actual release date for these is sometime in June. It's just that some consumers have been lucky enough to spot them in Walmart freezers already.

