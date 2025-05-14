Woman Shares Popeyes Diet Hack After Losing More Than 200 Lbs.

One woman is losing weight, one drive-thru order at a time.

In a recent TikTok video, user @smallersam_pcos shared how she incorporates blackened chicken from Popeyes into her weight loss journey, while managing PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome).

She's shed 240 lbs. this way, she insists, and one of her go-to food "hacks" comes from Popeyes, the fast food chicken restaurant.

At Popeyes, she orders five blackened chicken tenders and a side of mashed potatoes, which she claims checks in at 390 calories for the full meal.

For extra enjoyment, she dips her tenders in her mashed potatoes.

She says that she lost 200 lbs. "naturally though calorie deficit and exercise," while the other 40 lbs. she shed with help from weight loss drug Semaglutide, which she uses to help with her PCOS.

The comments on her post seem to support her theory that fast food can be used in a low-calorie diet where weight loss is the goal:

"I’ve lost 70 pounds in the last 7 months and having low cal fast food orders is clutch," one person says.

Adds another: "I’ve had this meal four times this month it’s a dream as a previous fast food addict."

"i love a meal that looks big backed but helps me lose weight," someone else says, adding that "Smaller Sam" is helping them lose weight, too. Sam encourages others to look for swaps that fit into real-life schedules.

Her journey not only points to the challenges of weight loss with PCOS, but also offers practical tools to make the process feel more achievable and even yummy, like this one.

Popeyes Weight Loss Meal Hack:

- Five-piece blackened chicken tender combo

- Mashed potatoes (no gravy)

- Diet coke