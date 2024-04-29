We Should’ve Seen This Post Malone Collaboration Coming

Post Malone did a set of country covers at Stagecoach on Saturday night (April 27). Brad Paisley joined him. Sara Evans took the stage.

Finally, Post Malone's old friend Dwight Yoakam surprised the crowd.

At Stagecoach, Post Malone introduced himself by his real name, Austin Richard Post.

He covered songs by Tyler Childers, Vince Gill, Alan Jackson and more.

Paisley joined him to sing "I'm Gonna Miss Her."

Related: Eric Church Takes Fans to Church at Stagecoach

Yoakam was a scheduled Friday night (April 26) performer on the Palomino stage, but the elusive country icon stuck around to play on Saturday, too. The festival didn't issue any official photos of him like they did Evans and Paisley, leaving it to fans to capture the moment.

Video finds Yoakam sashaying onto the stage to join Post Malone for "Little Ways," a Top 10 single from his Hillbilly Deluxe album (1987).

The 67-year-old joins midway through the performance.

Post Malone and Dwight Yoakam Collaborations:

A quick internet search finds the two men collaborating as far back as 2018. Post Malone and Yoakam teamed to sing Merle Haggard's "The Bottle Let Me Down" and Bob Dylan's "Don't Think Twice, It's All Right" for SiriusXM radio.

At the time, they also teamed for an acoustic cover of Yoakam's "A Thousand Miles From Nowhere." At the 2019 GQ Men of the Year event, they'd pose for this photo.

Picture of Post Malone Dwight Yoakam 2019 Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty Images loading...

The award-winning pop and hip-hop artist has long been teasing a country album. He even performed during the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville, and joined Morgan Wallen on stage during Sunday's Stagecoach slate.

The two have a new song together called "I Had Some Help."

PICTURES: Miranda Lambert, Reba McEntire + More Perform at 2024 Stagecoach Festival Day 2 Miranda Lambert brought surprise guest Reba McEntire to the stage at the 2024 Stagecoach Festival on Saturday night (April 27), after a full day of music. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker