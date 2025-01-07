Post Malone Just Paid George Strait the Ultimate Compliment

Post Malone has gone total cowboy over the past year, and he stays true to his Texas roots even when he's not singing.

During his headlining set at the Wild Horses Festival in San Diego on Dec. 30, the 29-year-old crossover star shared with the audience that, in 2024, his top two favorite artists to listen to were George Strait and rising star Zach Top (via People).

Continuing his appreciation for classic country, Malone then introduced Top to the stage, and the pair performed a cover of another favorite staple, Vince Gill's "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away." Watch here:

Malone’s year-ending performance at Petco Park featured a mix of tracks from his latest album F-1 Trillion, including collaborations with country's Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton.

Alongside his newer material, he also played hits like "Circles" and "Sunflower."

The star's country album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after its release and suggests a potential longterm shift to country music. Malone's country journey also includes being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Brad Paisley, another one of his heroes.

Looking ahead, Malone is set for a major tour in 2025, the Big Ass Stadium Tour, with Jelly Roll as his opening act. This tour will span across North America starting in April.

