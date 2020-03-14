National Potato Chip Day is Saturday (March 14), and while most of us were planning to partake in the holiday while eating out and about this weekend, coronavirus is changing many of those plans.

The fact is that, for the next few weeks, many people are making the decision to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution. And that’s okay, because that just leaves you more time in the kitchen making some yummy treats.

One of those treats just might be something called Trash Chicken. Borrowed from our friends at Delish.com, this potato chip-encrusted chicken is anything but trash. But, as far as we are concerned, this past week has been trash, so we might as well go for it.

Combining ingredients including ranch dressing, lemon and yes, potato chips, this dish sounds a tad concerning when one just reads the recipe. However, put these chicken tenders in your mouth, and all your worries will melt away.

We mean, it’s at least worth a try, right?

TRASH CHICKEN

Ingredients

1/2 c. ranch dressing, plus more for serving

Juice of 1 lemon

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken tenders (or breasts cut into tenders)

4 c. potato chips

Fresh chives, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 400° and grease a baking sheet with nonstick spray. In a large bowl, whisk together ranch dressing and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Add chicken and toss until completely coated. Place potato chips in a Ziploc bag and crush with your hands or a rolling pin. Add chicken to bag, seal tightly, and shake vigorously until coated in crumbs Bake until chicken is golden and cooked through, 20 minutes, flipping once halfway through. Garnish with chives and serve with ranch.

What Will Happen to the 2020 ACM Awards?