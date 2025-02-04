We're not sure where to file this one, but let's go with shocking and weird. A priest in Michigan has been arrested for allegedly pulling out a teenager's hair and then using it to floss his teeth.

This isn't your average priest, either. According to People, Father Carlos Martins of Detroit also hosts a podcast about exorcisms. But he is being charged with misdemeanor battery for what he did while in Illinois at a church in November.

Prosecutors in Will County, Ill., said in a Jan. 22 criminal complaint that Martins "placed the hair" of a minor "in his mouth" in an "insulting or provoking nature."

Apparently, the priest was making jokes to several teens about how he is bald and wished he had hair, then grabbed a teen girl's hair and used it as dental floss.

Oh, it gets weirder: Father Martins allegedly then sat in the pew behind the teenage girl and began growling at her.

According to People, Martins was taken into custody on the morning of Jan. 27 and charged with battery. He pled not guilty and was released with a notice to appear in court.

Martins has lawyered up, and his attorney issued the following statement:

"The evidence will show that Fr. Carlos did not ‘floss’ with a student’s hair or ‘growl’ among other completely false and repulsive accusations — this is a takedown of a good priest and an attempted shakedown of the Church."