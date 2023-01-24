Priscilla Presley is living every mother's worst nightmare, but she says public support is helping. Eleven days after daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death, the actor opened up on social media.

"Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words," the 77-year-old Presley writes. "It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after reportedly going into cardiac arrest at her home in California. She was revived and hospitalized, but did not make it through the afternoon. Her mother's new tweet is her first since updating fans on her daughter's condition just after 5PM that day.

During Sunday's (Jan. 22) memorial for Lisa Marie, Priscilla read a poem called "The Old Soul" by Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and spoke to her daughter's death after she lost her own son. Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020.

"Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love," Priscilla told mourners.

After the poem, she added just a few more sentences: "That says it all, and thank you all for being here ... Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

Harper Lockwood is one of Lisa Marie Presley's three daughters. She's just 14 years old.

