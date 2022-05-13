RaeLynn is serving up new music on Friday (May 13), and fans are getting a double helping. The country singer dropped two new tracks, "I Love My Hometown" and "If God Took Days Off."

The first is an anthem for RaeLynn's hometown of Baytown, Texas, and while it may be a personal song for her, it has appeal for anyone who has pride for their upbringing. The 28-year-old certainly hasn't forgotten where she comes from.

"You don't get this in the city / Like you do out in the sticks / You can't get this kind of pretty / 'Bout as real as real can get / Cause we put the good in the good people / We put a ring on the one we love / Always country coming through the speakers / all the roads all filled with trucks / I love my hometown / holdin' it down in my hometown / hometown, holding it down in my hometown," she sings in the chorus.

The second song is a sweet tune about how one experiences God's love through another person. It's hard not to think RaeLynn wrote the song about her husband of six years, Josh Davis. The two share a daughter, Daisy, who was born in Sep. 8, 2021.

"If God took days off, I'd be lost but not in your eyes / This kiss wouldn't get me high / I never would have ever found heaven tonight," RaeLynn sings.

The former The Voice contestant initially got fans hyped for the new tracks on social media. She's never been afraid to put Jesus in her lyrics or give a nod to the town that built her, so it's no surprise she's back with more of the same.

"Y’ALL READY FOR TWO NEW SONGS? This Friday! Cause your girl ain’t done singing about hometowns and Jesus," she teased on social media.

Shortly after her daughter was born, RaeLynn released her latest album, Baytown, on Sep. 24, 2021. It's her first project after signing with Florida Georgia Line's Round Here Records in 2019. She released the song "Bra Off" to announce her new contract.