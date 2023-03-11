RaeLynn has a great new video out for her new song, "Broken One." Will she lead the most popular videos in country music this week?

The singer is facing off against competition from Josh Mirenda and Meghan Patrick, both of whom have new clips this week. Mirenda is looking for votes for his "Wind Up" video, while Patrick's newly released "Ours" music video is also in the running this week.

Kip Moore makes a big debut at No. 3 in his first week of consideration with his new video for "Damn Love," and John Rich returns to the Top 10 this week at No. 10 with his video for "Progress."

Which artist and video have your vote this week? If you want to see your favorite artists in the top slots, you've got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

