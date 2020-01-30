RaeLynn Shows Off New Tattoo to Commemorate New Decade

It's 2020 and a new decade, and Raelynn is choosing to commemorate the occasion with some new ink. The singer has a new forearm tattoo that consists of lush flowers intersected with a triangle, and she has an explanation for the decision to put those particular symbols permanently on her body.

"Flowers have always meant something special to me and I believe every Triangle in our life we go through finds a way to turn into something beautiful," the Voice alumni explains. "I know mine did."

Raelynn went on to praise her tattoo artist, Bubba Irwin (who's also inked up such stars as Kane Brown) and gushed about her new work of art. " love this tattoo. I am so beyond excited for this new decade and new season of walking and trusting in God’s great plan and creation for me and Josh’s life."

The "Josh" she speaks of is Joshua Davis, whom she married in 2016. RaeLynn came to prominence as part of Blake Shelton's team during The Voice's second season in 2012. Her debut album, WildHorse, was released in 2017 via Warner Music Nashville. Previously, she was signed to Big Machine's Valory Record Co.; she's now with Round Here Records, headed by her buddies in Florida Georgia Line.