Fans of Alabama were alarmed when the band canceled all remaining dates on their 50th Anniversary Tour in 2019. Singer Randy Owen fell ill and until recently, never explained what happened in his own words.

The band's manager, Tony Conway, said vertigo and migraines were the cause of Owen's sickness and assured everyone he was being taken care of by doctors. Alabama's Teddy Gentry later added, "As disappointed as myself, Randy, and Jeff (Cook) are to have to postpone this tour for all of our incredible fans, we know that Randy's recovery is what is most important for everyone at this time. We would like to thank our fans, promoters, and venues and we look forward to seeing you all soon."

That was last August. Since then they've announced a new date for their Nashville concert and added a few more. There are now 18 dates on their 2020 calendar, but while Owen says he's excited, it's clear he's not fully confident he's over what held him back.

"Well, it's been stressed out and wore out touring," Owen tells Taste of Country. "I hope I can get past that, but you know, it takes a toll on your body. We do a show that's pretty strenuous on me. So I'm looking forward to it."

The Country Music Hall of Famer talked to Taste of Country prior to St. Jude Country Cares weekend in Memphis, Tenn., in January. The 70-year-old and his bandmates have added even more dates since that conversation, all starting in July.

Owen and Gentry founded Alabama in 1969 in Fort Payne, Ala. Cousin Cook soon joined them. These days Cook is not able to make every show, as he is battling Parkinson's disease.