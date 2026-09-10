Netflix has made its decision on the future of Ransom Canyon, the Texas-based romance starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly — and the timing is especially notable.

The series was already facing an uphill battle after a modest first season, followed by a long wait for its Season 2 renewal and a smaller episode order. Now, just a month and a half after the second season arrived, the fate of Ransom Canyon has been decided.

At least the show's central love story didn't end on another cliffhanger.

'Ransom Canyon' Is No More

Netflix has opted not to proceed with a third season of Ransom Canyon, according to Deadline.

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The series follows childhood friends-turned-star-crossed lovers Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) and Quinn O'Grady (Kelly), who never seem to get their timing quite right.

Season 2 returned to Netflix on July 23 after the show spent more than two months waiting for a renewal following its first-season debut.

When the second season was ordered, Netflix reduced it from 10 episodes to eight and made a creative overhaul that included changes to the supporting cast.



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The series also returned to significantly lower viewership. Ransom Canyon collected 4.1 million views during its first week of Season 2, down 43% from the 7.2 million views Season 1 drew in its opening week.

Staten and Quinn Got Their Ending

The cancellation is bittersweet considering where the second season left Staten and Quinn.

Quinn briefly became engaged to someone else during Season 2, but by the finale, she and Staten were together and in a good place. That's a notable change from the Season 1 finale, which left the longtime friends and star-crossed lovers split apart.

The finale still left some potential storylines on the table. Ellie (Marianly Tejada) appeared headed toward a possible love triangle, while Staten's half-brother Levi (Steve Howey) could have taken on a much larger role after appearing in just one scene in Season 2.

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But for Staten and Quinn, at least, Ransom Canyon ended with the two characters finally getting their moment.