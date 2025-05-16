Ransom Canyon fans have been calling for a second season of the smash Netflix hit since practically the moment Season 1 first dropped, and in a new interview, series star Josh Duhamel teases fans with a hopeful update about Season 2.

During an interview with the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, host Amanda Hirsch asked Duhamel directly whether he's had confirmation about Ransom Canyon Season 2 yet, and his answer should make fans happy.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Ransom Canyon?

Netflix has not announced a decision on a Ransom Canyon Season 2. However, Duhamel was optimistic in his answer, saying, “I don’t know. I feel like it’s gonna happen."

When Hirsch pointed out the show's strong ratings performance, he replied, “It’s been doing well, but you know, it’s about completion. People, they wanna see how many people are actually watching it and completing it."

Duhamel's comments echo what he said in a previous interview with Town & Country, where he expressed strong ideas about possible storylines for Season 2.

“I want it to feel unpredictable, raw, real, and interesting,” he said.

"I don’t know what they have planned," Duhamel added. "They’ve been in the writer’s room now for a bit, so we’ll see.”

Ransom Canyon creator and showrunner April Blair has also weighed in on the possibility of a Season 2, telling Deadline that her team is already “in the room” working on a new season of the show.

What Is Ransom Canyon?

IMDb describes Ransom Canyon as a "romance-fueled family drama and contemporary Western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families set against the sweeping tundras and rolling rivers of Texas Hill Country."

Ransom Canyon follows a prominent widowed rancher, Staten Kirkland (Duhamel), and his long friendship with Ransom Canyon dancehall owner Quinn O'Grady (Minka Kelly), a renowned concert pianist who has returned to the small Texas town after a career setback has destroyed her confidence.

They've known each other since high school, but Kirkland and O'Grady are still just friends as the show begins, though it develops into an on-again, off-again romance.

Kirkland and local business owners are also fighting off forceful overtures from an energy company that wants to acquire his ranch, as well as controlling financial interests Ransom Canyon's local businesses.

The company is getting a lot of help from some of the town's most prominent residents, including Staten's father, Samuel Kirkland, who uses his position as a senator to help leverage his personal vision for the town and how best to exploit its resources.

Who Stars in Ransom Canyon?

Duhamel and Kelly, James Brolin, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher and more star in Ransom Canyon.

How Can I Watch Ransom Canyon?

Watch Ransom Canyon exclusively on Netflix. Season 1 of the show is now streaming in its entirety.

Can I See a Trailer for Ransom Canyon?

Here is the trailer for Ransom Canyon:

When Did Ransom Canyon Debut?

Ransom Canyon Season 1 debuted on April 17, 2025.

How Are the Ratings for Ransom Canyon?

Ransom Canyon has been a ratings bonanza for Netflix. It rose to No. 1 on Netflix' streaming charts within days of its release, and it's stayed near the top ever since.

The show just marked four weeks in a row in the Top 10 on Netflix.

When Will Ransom Canyon Season 2 Air?

Marie Claire reports that Ransom Canyon began filming Season 1 in February of 2024 and finished up in June. The show debuted in April of 2025.

If a schedule of 14-15 months repeats, a possible Ransom Canyon Season 2 could begin airing in the fall of 2026, as long as Netflix makes a decision soon.