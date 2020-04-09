See Rascal Flatts’ Musical Tribute to Kenny Rogers With ‘Through the Years’

When words just won’t do, music will do the talking. On Wednesday night (April 8), country trio Rascal Flatts let the music speak for them in paying tribute to the late Kenny Rogers.

As part of the television special CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares, Rascal Flatts members Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney each appeared from their respective homes to perform Rogers' timeless hit "Through the Years" together.

With LeVox taking the lead and Rooney and DeMarcus offering up their harmonies, the song was the perfect way to celebrate the years of music Rogers gave to the country genre throughout his career. The legend died on March 21 at the age of 81.

Kenny Rogers' Farewell Interview Is Short, But Sweet

Throughout the special, a number of other artists took time not only to remark on the life of their friend and country counterpart in Rogers, but also perform their own tributes to the legendary singer. Other artists who appeared included Dolly Parton, Lady Antebellum, Jennifer Nettles and Vince Gill.

“In his final days, surrounded by family, Kenny felt so much love and peace. It’s so special for our family to see that love continue with this posthumous celebration of his life," wife Wanda Rogers shares in a recent press release. "These past few months have taught us that life is so precious, and it’s more important now than ever to take a few moments to pause and reflect on how truly blessed we all are and have been. We hope that by sharing his story and music, and some stories about him, we can honor his legacy and help give back to an organization near and dear to his heart, MusiCares."

Rogers will continue to be honored on Monday, April 13, with A&E’s premiere of Biography: Kenny Rogers, which will chronicle the country legend’s life and career.

